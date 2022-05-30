Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $55.55 Million Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,685 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.14% of Stellantis worth $55,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 314,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,574. Stellantis has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

