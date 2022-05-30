Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 442,786 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,786 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $84,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after purchasing an additional 517,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.12. 68,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,089. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,840 shares of company stock worth $25,404,659. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

