Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $6.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ZY opened at $1.38 on Friday. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

