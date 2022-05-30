Zynecoin Price Down 12.8% This Week (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $24,314.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.43 or 1.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.