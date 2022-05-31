$0.36 EPS Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In other Ryan Specialty Group news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $2,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.58. 8,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

