-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.39). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUTL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

AUTL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

