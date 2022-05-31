$0.45 EPS Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after buying an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 373,618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 329,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

