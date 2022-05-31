-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,037. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.