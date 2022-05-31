-$0.56 EPS Expected for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.52). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Sonendo stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bjarne Bergheim acquired 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $30,544.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 170,151 shares of company stock valued at $462,595 and have sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

