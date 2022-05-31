$1.29 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

EMR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $18,158,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

