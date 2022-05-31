$1.68 EPS Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.86. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

EME stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

