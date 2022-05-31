-$1.77 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.65) to ($7.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.33) to ($6.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.00).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

