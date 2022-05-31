-$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.71). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.47) to ($6.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.46) to ($5.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

AGIO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 676,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,102. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after buying an additional 193,631 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

