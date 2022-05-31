$1.83 EPS Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) to announce $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.88. Eaton reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $138.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.78. Eaton has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

