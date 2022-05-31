10,306 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 153,627 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000.

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. 2,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

