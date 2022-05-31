1,208,298 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,208,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,145,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,170. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 3.72.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

