130,856 Shares in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.62% of Vincerx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VINC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 5,017.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 168.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

VINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of VINC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

