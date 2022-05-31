$14.35 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $11.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $54.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.07 billion to $56.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.35 billion to $53.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

LYB stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.25. 6,723,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,807,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,336,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

