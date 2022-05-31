15,450 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.