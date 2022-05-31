1,547 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amdocs by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,249,000 after buying an additional 147,090 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 225.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 100.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

