1,599 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTLO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

