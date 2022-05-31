16,198 Shares in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.47% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESBK. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000.

NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

