17,407 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,407 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. 169,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,185,962. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

