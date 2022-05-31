$2.25 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) to post $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,458,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $7,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 258,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.60. 145,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

