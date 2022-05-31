$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will post $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $10.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $12.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ES traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.31. 58,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,162 shares of company stock worth $1,091,988. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $192,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after buying an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.