$217.91 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will announce $217.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.50 million and the highest is $219.10 million. Paylocity posted sales of $167.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $841.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.20 million to $842.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,297 shares of company stock worth $12,432,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.86. 438,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,458. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.97 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

