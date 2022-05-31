$240.11 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $240.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.00 million. GoPro posted sales of $249.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

GPRO stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GoPro by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 157,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in GoPro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in GoPro by 732.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.