$252.01 Million in Sales Expected for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Analysts expect VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) to post sales of $252.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VNET Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.79 million and the highest is $257.22 million. VNET Group posted sales of $231.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VNET Group.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,866 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 256.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares in the last quarter.

VNET stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $823.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

