$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 92.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after buying an additional 476,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 40.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 31,243 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FOX by 11.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,810. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. FOX has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.