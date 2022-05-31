$3.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $2.92. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $4.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $18.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.67.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.81. 29,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 724,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

