$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,353. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

