$341.24 Million in Sales Expected for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will report $341.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.00 million and the lowest is $335.48 million. Finance Of America Companies posted sales of $389.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Finance Of America Companies.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FOA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 205,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.44. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finance Of America Companies (FOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.