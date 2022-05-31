$358.77 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will report sales of $358.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.50 million and the lowest is $355.67 million. Green Dot reported sales of $357.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 406,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $146,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth $7,739,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,535,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

