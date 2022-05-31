$37.15 Million in Sales Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $37.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.97 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $29.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $178.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.35 million to $185.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.48 million, with estimates ranging from $272.40 million to $309.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

SDGR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,580. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Schrödinger by 53.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 70.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 21.4% in the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

