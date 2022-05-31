3,717 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. 5,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $163.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

