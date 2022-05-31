$4.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will post $4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $3.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $17.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $18.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.29 to $20.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.56. 103,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 71,382 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 70.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.