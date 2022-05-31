$40.44 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) to post $40.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.91 billion and the highest is $44.50 billion. JD.com posted sales of $39.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $161.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.19 billion to $163.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $192.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $187.04 billion to $199.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,884,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,288,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

