43,700 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Alden Global Capital LLC

Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 3.9% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 218,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,888,898. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

