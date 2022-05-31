48,019 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

