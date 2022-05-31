481,892 Shares in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 481,892 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Banco de Chile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 823.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCH. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Banco de Chile stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

