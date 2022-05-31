54,991 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

