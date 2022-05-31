57,800 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation

John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,880,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,309,000 after buying an additional 111,738 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 102,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 919,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,762,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

