$6.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $25.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $26.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

AMD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. 124,955,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,892,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

