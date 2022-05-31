$6.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $25.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $26.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.
AMD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. 124,955,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,892,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.
In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
