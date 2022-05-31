662,765 Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 662,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,011,000. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,680,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,252,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 361,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. ReNew Energy Global plc has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.