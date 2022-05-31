$735.59 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) to post sales of $735.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.70 million. Masonite International reported sales of $662.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.26. 5,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

