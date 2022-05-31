750,000 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Purchased by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,000. TEGNA accounts for about 0.5% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TEGNA by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,134 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,140.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 628,264 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $11,832,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after buying an additional 583,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. 9,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,359. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

