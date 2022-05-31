$82.85 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will post $82.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.88 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $102.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $405.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.07 million to $511.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $347.43 million to $366.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 76,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $15,636,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,954. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.