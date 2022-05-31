$87.77 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will report $87.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $77.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $363.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.10 million to $365.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $482.98 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,655,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,986 shares of company stock valued at $506,386. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.