$873.46 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post $873.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $910.70 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $893.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. 24,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,436. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 204.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 87,480 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.