$873.46 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post $873.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $910.70 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $893.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.
NYSE BYD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. 24,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66.
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.
In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,436. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 204.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 87,480 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
