8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,195.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $326,619.46 and $8,195.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000258 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000180 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

